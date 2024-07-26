Shock as it emerges that it was GACHAGUA’s Mt. Kenya that forced RUTO to form Government of National Unity with RAILA after Gen Z revolution – KIUNJURI drops a bombshell..





Friday, July 26, 2024 - Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri has dropped a bombshell on the intrigues that led to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga joining the broad-based government of President William Ruto after his ODM allies were nominated to Cabinet.

In a statement, Kiunjuri, a notable figure in UDA, noted that it was Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Mt. Kenya that invited Raila to government and not Ruto as it is widely believed.

He revealed a high-level meeting between Raila and prominent Mount Kenya leaders.

Clarifying the context of the meeting, Kiunjuri emphasized that it was not initiated by Ruto.

"It is not Ruto who has looked for Raila. It is us, as Mt Kenya people, who have looked for Raila," he stated.

His comment underscores a collective decision by the Mount Kenya leadership to engage with Raila, potentially indicating strategic political maneuvering ahead of the next election cycle.

The disclosure comes at a time of heightened political activity and realignment in Kenya, with leaders across the spectrum seeking to consolidate their bases and forge new alliances.

Raila has been a significant player in Kenyan politics for decades and is known for his robust support base and influence.

