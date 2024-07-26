RUTO fooled us all as he reinstates the First and Second Ladies’ Offices with their full budget after forming government with RAILA – Look!

Friday, July 26, 2024 – President William Ruto may have fooled the Gen Zs after he announced the scrapping of offices of the First and Second Ladies, and doing away with their budgets as a way of cutting government spending.
This is after the government
reinstated the offices with their full budgets, a day after Ruto formed a
Government of National Unity with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga by
nominating four ODM members to his broad-based Cabinet.
The Ndindi Nyoro-led Budget and
Appropriations Committee rejected the plan by the Treasury to fold up Rachel
Ruto and Dorcas Gachagua’s offices despite mounting pressure to cut costs.
The move to retain the two
unconstitutional offices has come as a shocker to many after Kenyans pressured
Ruto to disband them.
Ruto had initially proposed
significant budget cuts, aiming to scrap confidential expenditures for the Office
of the Deputy President, as well as allocations to the Office of the First Lady
and the Office of the Spouse to the Deputy President.
The proposal faced staunch
opposition from the Committee on Administration and Internal Security in the
National Assembly.
Narok West MP Gabriel Koshal
Tongoyo, head of the Committee, alongside members like George Peter Kaluma,
argued that terminating the contracts of staff in these offices could lead to
legal challenges and additional costs.
They emphasised the binding
nature of the contracts and the potential financial repercussions of
discontinuing these services.
The committee's decision to
retain the budget lines has sparked debate and speculation on its implications.
Treasury had originally scrapped
the budget lines for the offices of the First and Second Ladies, aiming to save
Ksh1.25 billion in the current financial year.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
