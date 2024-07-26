MARTHA KARUA finally ditches Azimio after RAILA ODINGA betrayed them by joining President RUTO’s govt - Look!





Friday, July 26, 2024 – Azimio Coalition is now officially dead and buried.

This is after NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua announced her exit from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition yesterday after ODM Leader Raila Odinga betrayed the coalition by joining President William Ruto’s broad-based government.

This move comes amidst mounting political tensions and evolving alliances to quell rising governance pressure in the country.

Karua's departure was made public through an official statement on her official social media handles.

"Kindly take note that our stay in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition is not tenable due to the prevailing political developments,” Karua stated in the notice.

“As NARC Kenya by way of this letter, we are giving notice to exit the Coalition as stipulated in the exit clause(s) in the Coalition Agreement. This notice is effective from the date of this letter."

Notably, Karua was the presidential running mate for Azimio led by Raila Odinga.

In the latest development, four of Raila’s top allies were nominated into the cabinet by Ruto in his second batch of nominations to the utter surprise of Azimio.

The confusion and the political heat seem to have angered Martha Karua, who is a stickler for constitutionalism and a key champion of integrity.

