I was wrong; resuscitating the economy is not a joke, it can take forever – MUDAVADI now admits following RUTO’s failure





Friday, July 19, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has changed tune in his stance on revamping the economy as the country goes through hard economic times.

Mudavadi has been advocating for policies that would enable the economy to thrive, noting that President William Ruto had the antidote to the ailing economy.

However, Mudavadi admits that revamping the country's economy is more difficult than he anticipated, citing challenges in delivering their promises over the past two years.

He requested for more time for Ruto and his government to stabilize the economy.

"Resuscitating an economy is not a joke, it is not instant coffee, it takes time, and sometimes it can take a very very long time."

Rallying Kenyans to ponder over and reflect on some of the activities that ensued including setting a blaze of key government infrastructure such as the National Assembly, Senate and the Judiciary, the Prime CS insisted that the government will induce urgent measures to avert chances of recording a low Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"The country must not go down because of our mistakes because there will be another generation to take over. Imagine what it will take to reconstruct Gaza today," he said.

Mudavadi said a coherent economic policy will attract investment thus creating a thriving economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST