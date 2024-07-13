Shock as it emerges that 60 MPs from Mt Kenya allowed RUTO to work with RAILA ODINGA because GACHAGUA is a traitor





Saturday, July 13, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged about how Mt Kenya Members of Parliament met with President William Ruto and gave him the nod to work with opposition leader Raila Odinga to unite the country sharply divided by Gen Z protests.

Ruto and 60 MPs from Mt Kenya met in Runda at one of the MPs' homes and gave him the go-ahead to work with Raila Odinga.

MPs who attended the meeting said that Ruto claimed his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, had deserted him.

He said he needed help balancing being in the State House and communicating the government agenda.

“He expressed his frustration at the conduct of his deputy and informed us of his intention to bring Raila into government.

"He said his deputy does not communicate government agenda and programmes to the people and that when he speaks, he only opposes the government he is serving,” an MP who attended the meeting said.

Another MP mentioned that the president was concerned that without bringing Raila on board, his administration would fail to deliver on its promises to Kenyans.

“He explained that the situation was different with his case and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"He said that even with their tiff (with Uhuru), he could still go to the electorate and enumerate government programmes,” he said

