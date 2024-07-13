Daadab MP FARAH MAALIM kicked out of Sarova Whitesands Hotel over his claims that he would have slaughtered 5000 Gen Zs during protests.





Saturday, July 13,2024 - Daadab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim has been kicked out of Sarova Whitesands Hotel after stating he would have killed over 5000 Gen Z demonstrators if he were President William Ruto.

Sarova Hotels and Resorts Kenya Managing Director Jimi Kariuki made the announcement after X users called out the resort for hosting Maalim.

Kariuki categorically stated that the resort does not, in any way, condone Maalim's controversial remarks.

In the undated video, Maalim, while speaking in the Somali dialect, said that if he were the President of Kenya, he would have slaughtered 5,000 young protesters daily.

A verified video translation revealed that the legislator was censuring Kenyan Gen Zs for their attempt to march to the State House during the anti-finance Bill 2024 protests.

"This was an attempted coup, a clear attempted coup. Children of wealthy business owners, wealthy parents, and kids raised on ill-gotten wealth, 80% from one tribe were dropped off in downtown and told to riot and take over State House and Parliament buildings," he said.

"God forbid if I was president I would have slaughtered them, 5,000 of them daily. Serious, there is no two ways about it," he said.

