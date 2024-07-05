Shock as former Police Spokesman CHARLES OWINO justifies killing of unarmed Gen Zs during protests – Look!

Friday, July 5, 2024 - Former Police Spokesperson Charles Owino has shocked the nation. This is after he justified the killing of innocent and unarmed Gen Z protesters during anti-government demos that rocked the country for the past two weeks.
Speaking during a media interview, Owino called upon Kenyans
to face reality, especially during the ongoing anti-government protests and a
court ruling barring police from using force to disperse crowds,
He emphasised that it was important for police officers to
be allowed to use live bullets especially to prevent the destruction of
property.
"We must first of all as a country agree that this is
our country and we must protect it," he stated.
Owino, currently the Chairperson of the Kenya Institute of
Mass Communication (KIMC) Council, added that the looting and destruction of
private and public property witnessed during protests was due to court orders
preventing police from taking drastic measures.
He added that police needed to be allowed to use live
bullets, especially on rowdy protesters as seen on June 25.
The former spokesperson questioned what Kenyans expected
police to do when they breach security in Parliament and target protected
areas.
"We must adhere to the law and act within our limits to
maintain order. Failure to do so will lead to anarchy," he added.
According to Owino, police were trained to deal with
protestors and minimize the number of casualties during protests, He added that
police were trained to quell violence and restore peace.
"You use teargas and batons to disperse but what do you
do at a time when property is being destroyed? These are the times to use
firearms," he remarked.
He emphasized that although rubber bullets would effectively
stop chaos, live bullets were more useful in preventing such situations.
According to Owino, if Kenyans were aware looting and
destroying other people's property would be met with live ammunition no one
would attempt it.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments