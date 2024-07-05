RUTO should fire these clueless PSs as they claim his Bottom-Up agenda is working pretty well just to massage his ego despite lamentations – Look!





Friday, July 5, 2024 - Susan Mang'eni, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up economic model is working well despite widespread skepticism among Kenyans.

Ruto's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda targets sectors with high impact to drive economic recovery.

The BETA objectives are: bringing down the cost of living, eradicating hunger, creating jobs, expanding the tax base, improving foreign exchange balances, and inclusive growth.

Speaking at a panel discussion, Mang'eni highlighted the crucial role MSMEs, which is part of the Bottom-Up agenda for Ruto, play in Kenya's economy.

She underscored that MSMEs contribute approximately 40% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and provide 90% of jobs, emphasizing their importance in driving economic growth and employment.

Despite their substantial contributions, Mang'eni noted that the MSME sector remains under-exploited, suggesting that it has the potential to contribute even more significantly to the economy.

This observation points to a considerable untapped potential within the sector, which, if harnessed effectively, could lead to substantial economic growth and development.

In her previous address, the Principal Secretary stated that the sector is instrumental in creating jobs and ensuring economic development.

Speaking on the same panel, Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh disclosed that the government had rolled out a plan to employ seven young people from every ward to enable agricultural programs.

"We're employing 7 young people in every ward which is around 10,000 youth in the next 3 to 4 months to assist farmers.

During Madaraka Day we already had 3,000 youths recruited in agricultural programs," Ronoh stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST