RUTO should fire these clueless PSs as they claim his Bottom-Up agenda is working pretty well just to massage his ego despite lamentations – Look!

Friday, July 5, 2024 - Susan Mang'eni, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up economic model is working well despite widespread skepticism among Kenyans.
Ruto's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation
Agenda targets sectors with high impact to drive economic recovery.
The BETA objectives are: bringing down
the cost of living, eradicating hunger, creating jobs, expanding the tax base,
improving foreign exchange balances, and inclusive growth.
Speaking at a panel discussion, Mang'eni
highlighted the crucial role MSMEs, which is part of the Bottom-Up agenda for
Ruto, play in Kenya's economy.
She underscored that MSMEs contribute
approximately 40% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and provide 90%
of jobs, emphasizing their importance in driving economic growth and
employment.
Despite their substantial contributions,
Mang'eni noted that the MSME sector remains under-exploited, suggesting that it
has the potential to contribute even more significantly to the economy.
This observation points to a considerable
untapped potential within the sector, which, if harnessed effectively, could
lead to substantial economic growth and development.
In her previous address, the Principal
Secretary stated that the sector is instrumental in creating jobs and ensuring
economic development.
Speaking on the same panel, Agriculture
Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh disclosed that the government had rolled out a
plan to employ seven young people from every ward to enable agricultural
programs.
"We're employing 7 young people in every
ward which is around 10,000 youth in the next 3 to 4 months to assist farmers.
During Madaraka Day we already had 3,000
youths recruited in agricultural programs," Ronoh stated.
