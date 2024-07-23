SHAME as RUTO’s government hires motorbike-riding goons to disrupt peaceful Gen Z protesters in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A boda boda operator from Moi Avenue has claimed that President William Ruto’s government hired motorbike-riding goons to come to Nairobi and beat Gen Z protestors and also cause mayhem and destruction.

The unidentified man who spoke to a K24 journalist said the boda boda goons were seen strolling Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) to beat Gen Z and loot businesses.

The man said two motorbikes belonging to Ruto’s goons were torched by angry demonstrators who condemned the government's move.

Here is a video of a man exposing how Ruto hired goons to come to Nairobi’s CBD and cause mayhem and destruction.

Nairobi CBD: Resident rider claims that the dozens of bodabodas that have stormed into the CBD are goons who have been sent by the government. #K24Siasa pic.twitter.com/R7GfRSt4V5 — K24 TV (@K24Tv) July 23, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST