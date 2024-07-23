We don’t want anything from the RUTO government!! - RAILA ODINGA and ODM say they don’t want cabinet posts after pressure from Gen Zs

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has denied being in talks with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government to form a government of national unity.
In a statement on Wednesday, ODM
Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the party does not have any political
arrangements with the current regime.
He went on to say that any ODM member who wants to join President Ruto's cabinet will be doing that
without the approval and support of the party.
"As a Party, we wish to
make it unequivocally clear that we are not in negotiations with the Ruto
regime for any coalition or political arrangement," Sifuna said.
"Any ODM member who makes
themselves available to join the Kenya Kwanza cabinet or any other position
should know that they do so without the blessing or support of the Party."
He said the party remains
committed to its principles and the ongoing struggle for a better Kenya.
"We will continue to stand
with the people and fight for the justice and reforms our nation desperately
needs."
Sifuna said a narrative has been
created to make it look like ODM is desperate to join the government.
