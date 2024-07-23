We don’t want anything from the RUTO government!! - RAILA ODINGA and ODM say they don’t want cabinet posts after pressure from Gen Zs





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has denied being in talks with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government to form a government of national unity.

In a statement on Wednesday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the party does not have any political arrangements with the current regime.

He went on to say that any ODM member who wants to join President Ruto's cabinet will be doing that without the approval and support of the party.

"As a Party, we wish to make it unequivocally clear that we are not in negotiations with the Ruto regime for any coalition or political arrangement," Sifuna said.

"Any ODM member who makes themselves available to join the Kenya Kwanza cabinet or any other position should know that they do so without the blessing or support of the Party."

He said the party remains committed to its principles and the ongoing struggle for a better Kenya.

"We will continue to stand with the people and fight for the justice and reforms our nation desperately needs."

Sifuna said a narrative has been created to make it look like ODM is desperate to join the government.

