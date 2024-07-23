Media personality JANET MBUGUA endorses the Gen Z movement and its quest for better governnance – The fear is gone!





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Former Citizen TV presenter Janet Mbugua has declared that she supports the ongoing Gen Z protests to oust President William Ruto from power.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mbugua approved the youth's bid to demand better governance.

"I don't know who needs to hear this, but your anger is justified.

"You are not foolish for demanding better for yourself, your family, your community and your country," she said.

"You are not delusional for standing on the right side of history and hoping for change, even when those meant to protect you are antagonising you."

The former TV news anchor faulted the broken system for subjecting the Kenyan youth to a situation that has prompted them to demand better.

Janet Mbugua went on to say that the feelings of the young people are valid and their courage to face the powers that be and demand better is noble.

"It's not you; you are not the problem. The broken system is a hindrance to us all.

"Your feelings are valid and your rage is shared by many.

"Your daily courage is real and striving for a better future, even at great cost is noble."

The Kenyan DAILY POST