Shame as it emerges that ERIC MURIITHI MUUGA, CS nominee for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, is a non-performer - His colleagues spill the beans.





Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Eric Muriithi Muuga, who has been picked to take over from Alice Wahome in the Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation docket, is the talk of social media after he landed the lucrative government job.

Eric, a civil engineer and water resource enthusiast, is only 32 years old, making him one of the youngest Cabinet Secretaries in Ruto’s Government.

Muriithi has worked as an Assistant Project Engineer at the Water and Sanitation Development Project (WSDP), KIMAWASCO, and also as a Design Engineer at the Kenya Towns Sustainable Water and Supply Sanitation Program.

However, according to his colleagues, he is a non-performer despite his decorated CV.

Kenyans are anxiously waiting to see how he will perform in the crucial docket.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.