RUTO remained locked up behind security ring around State House as Gen Zs held a memorial concert at Uhuru Park - He even missed a Sunday Service (PHOTOs)





Monday, July 8, 2024 - President William Ruto reportedly did not leave State House on Sunday as thousands of Gen Zs turned up at Uhuru Park for a memorial concert held to honour those who died in the anti-finance bill protests.

The road leading to State House was guarded by heavily armed police officers who had erected several roadblocks.

They stopped vehicles and conducted a search, leaving nothing to chance.

According to former KTN journalist Saddique Shaban, Ruto remained locked up behind a security ring around State House.

He couldn’t even leave for AIC Milimani, the closest church, due to the proximity to Uhuru Park, where thousands of Gen Z protesters had turned up.





See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.