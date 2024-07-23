



Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A middle-aged lady who is reportedly battling depression was filmed blocking the road along TRM Drive with stones.

She arranged the stones along the busy road and caused an inconvenience to motorists.

According to reports on social media, the depressed lady is a graduate and hails from Mwiki.

The video comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are suffering from mental-health-related ailments, leading to rising cases of suicide.

See what this depressed lady was filmed doing along TRM Drive - Mental health should be declared a national disaster (VIDEO). pic.twitter.com/EfrBmIDnY7 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 23, 2024

