Unknown people riding in a black Range Rover Registration number, KAT 115L, secretly filmed dishing out cash to hired goons in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO).





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Kenyans have raised an alarm on social media after some unknown people driving in black Range Rover registration number, KAT 115L, were filmed dishing out cash to hired goons in Nairobi CBD.

The motorbike-riding goons flocked to Nairobi CBD and rode through the streets proclaiming to be pro-government supporters countering a planned protest.

They raised placards trashing Gen Z protests and urged Kenyans to give President Ruto more time.

It is believed that the goons are funded by the state.

Watch the video of the goons receiving cash handouts.





Hi Cyprian. Cheza na anonymous. A black Range Rover was seen handing out cash to boda boda riders in town. Who owns this vehicle? pic.twitter.com/7XaMvFMrN4 — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) July 23, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.