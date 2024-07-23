MUTAHI NGUNYI urges RUTO to deal with Gen Z protestors without mercy!! - You can never please them!!





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has urged President William Ruto to use the powers he was given by Kenyans and deal with Gen Z protestors ruthlessly.

In a post on X on Monday, Ngunyi said Ruto cannot please protestors because even God was unable to please Israelites in Biblical times.

Ngunyi said God did many wonderful things to Israelites but they rebelled against him and started saying ‘God must Go’

The political scientist told Ruto since he is not God, to act like a man, and deal mercilessly with Gen Z.

“Dear Ruto: You can NEVER please Kenyans. GOD was once PRESIDENT of Israel.

"One DAY, the people got TIRED of him. They PROTESTED. "...God MUST go".

"And God left. Israel is still at WAR to date. Because you are NOT God, do not make the SAME mistake.

"You are a MAN. Act like a MAN,” Ngunyi stated.

