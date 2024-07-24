See what RUTO’s government is doing to Gen Zs reportedly killed in GITHURAI, ZIMMERMAN and ROYSAMBU – This is uncouth!!

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Firebrand lawyer, Miguna Miguna has insisted that President William Ruto has committed massacres in Githurai, Zimmerman, and Roysambu and is trying to hide the evidence.
Since the start of Gen Z protests five weeks ago, police have been
engaging protestors in Githurai, and on June 25, there were claims that over 20
people were killed and cremated at Kahawa Barracks.
On Tuesday, during the Gen Z protests, a fierce battle erupted between
Zimmerman and Roysambu residents and police, and casualties were reported.
Reacting to the bloodshed in Githurai, Zimmerman, and Roysambu, Miguna
said the bodies of those who were killed were cremated in Githurai and urged
Kenyans to rise and oppose these macabre killings by Ruto and his bloodthirsty
apologists.
Here is a screenshot of what Miguna Miguna wrote on X
