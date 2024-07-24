MILLIE ODHIAMBO urges police to allow Gen Zs to protest because they attract tourists from Nigeria and Uganda – Isn't this an insult to Gen Zs?









Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo has urged the National Police Service to allow the Gen Z protests, arguing that they are a major tourist attraction.

During a Budget and Appropriations Committee meeting on Monday, Millie Odhiambo claimed that if the police cease their brutality against Gen Z protesters, the protests could become a significant tourist attraction due to the unique way the protesters dance and behave.

"You have told us that the demonstrations are keeping tourists away.

"But I actually think it's the opposite.

"If you can do away with the police beating demonstrators and the goons that are somehow infused; why? Because Ugandans will come here, Nigerians will come to see our Gen Zs are actually demonstrating with style.

"They are good; they dance, and they do it peacefully, with no destruction.

"So we can actually use it to bring more tourists. Just be nice to the Gen Z," Millie said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST