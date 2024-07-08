See what a Kenyan Police officer deployed to Haiti said after dreaded gang leader BARBECUE threatened to kill them all?





Monday, July 8, 2024 – A Kenyan police officer who was among those sent for a peacekeeping mission in Haiti has exuded confidence in defeating the dreaded gangs who recently threatened to attack them.

The police officer in a clip stated that he was not afraid of the gangs who had declared war against the multinational peacekeepers.

He clarified that the sole purpose of their mission in the war-torn country was not to engage in war but to restore much-needed peace.

“Afraid of what? Gangs? Do they want us to fight? No, we are not afraid of the gangs,” said the confident officers.

“We are here to bring peace not to fight. You want us to fight? That’s enough for today,” the officer added before walking away flanked by his colleagues.

The officers could be captured manning the American Embassy where more than 20 people including some Haitian police officers were killed.

The police officer's comments come against the backdrop of the recent comments by gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, alias Barbecue, who vowed to fight the Kenya police officers.

In a viral video, Barbecue could be heard rallying his members, urging them to fire on the Kenyan contingent who were manning the streets of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince.

According to Barbecue, the Kenyan police were invaders, vowing to fight the officers even if it meant dying on the battlefield.

The Kenyan DAILY POST