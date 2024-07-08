RUTO has no shame! See how he keeps lying when Kenyans are hurting even after Gen Zs threatened to overthrow him from power?





Monday, July 8, 2024 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has slammed President William Ruto for his continued lies during his State of the Nation address.

Taking on his X account, Kalonzo questioned why Ruto claimed to have started the conversation on issues affecting the young people when clearly, he hadn’t; a move that forced the Gen Zs to the streets to demand for his immediate resignation.

According to Kalonzo, Ruto has no shame since he keeps lying when people are hurting.

“Ruto like Voldemort and Pinocchio, has no sense of shame. Surely, how can you possibly claim to have started the issue conversation ati four years ago?” Kalonzo posed.

At the same time, the former vice president urged Ruto to take responsibility for the deaths of Kenyans during the protests and those who suffered injuries.

He also asked the Head of State to fire the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome.

“Also, take full responsibility for the 41 deaths and hundreds of injuries suffered by peaceful Gen Z protesters and sack Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome now,” Kalonzo stated.

Speaking on Friday at State House Nairobi President Ruto said the nation was finally discussing issues that affect the country instead of political formations, personalities, and tribes.

“If you go back to my Twitter account, I made a commitment to the country in 2019, and 2020 that the conversation in Kenya is going to change it is not going to be about personalities, positions, or tribes, it is going to be about issues.

"Today that situation is true that we are having a conversation about issues in our country,” Ruto stated.

