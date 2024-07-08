EDWIN SIFUNA on the ‘run’ for betraying Kenyans like Judas by voting YES to the controversial bill that will allow corruption in Govt – Look! No one saw this coming





Monday, July 8, 2024 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has found himself on the wrong side of the streets after voting in favour of an amendment to the Conflict-of-Interest Bill, 2023.

This was after it emerged that Sifuna was among the 25 senators who okayed the amendment moved in the Upper House by Narok senator Ledama Olekina.

Olekina sought to have state officials allowed to do business with the government directly.

Sifuna was among the supporters of the amendment to the Conflict-of-Interest Bill, 2023.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) came out strongly blasting the lawmakers for what it said was suppressing its effort to combat graft.

Following the 25 senators' bipartisan approval of the bill in May this year, it was sent to the National Assembly for consensus before President William Ruto's assent.

If enacted, the new law would allow, among others, governors, senators, MPs, Cabinet Secretaries, and parastatal seniors to transact business with the state without the obligation of accountability, and in the process enhance corruption in government.

Kenyans took offense at Sifuna given that he has constantly carried himself as a people's political and social crusader who has always advocated against corruption in government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST