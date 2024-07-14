See what IMF has said after RUTO dissolved Cabinet and fired all his incompetent and corrupt CSs as a result of Gen Z revolution?

Sunday, July 14, 2024 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has disclosed that it is currently assessing the developments in Kenya to make adjustments.
This comes after President
William Ruto dismissed his entire Cabinet with the exception of the Prime
Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
In a press statement yesterday,
IMF Spokesperson Julie Kozack disclosed that the global lender was working with
the Kenyan authorities to achieve this and was confident that they would find a
balance.
"At every program of
review, we do take the opportunity to assess developments and make adjustments
considering the evolving circumstances. And that's exactly what we're doing in
our active and constructive discussion with the Kenyan authorities,"
Kozack remarked.
She further maintained that the
IMF was committed to supporting Kenya in its efforts to achieve inclusive
growth.
At the same time, Kozack noted
that the goal of the IMF-supported program in Kenya was to help establish sound
macroeconomic fundamentals crucial for fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.
"We are currently working
with the authorities to ensure that these objectives can be met, and we
recognise that there is a careful balance between providing public services and
securing adequate financing.”
"Our program also included
initiatives to improve governance and transparency and to ensure responsible
use of public funds to safeguard social programs and social spending,
particularly to protect the most vulnerable members of the society,"
Kozack remarked.
She expressed the IMF's
sympathies to Kenyans who were affected by the anti-government protests
witnessed a few weeks ago.
