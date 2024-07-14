I rejected RUTO's invite to state house – RAILA ODINGA reveals how the President is desperate!!





Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed how he rejected an invite to the state house by President William Ruto who is very desperate after Gen Z protestors threatened to storm the House on the Hill.

Speaking in Kakamega County on Saturday, the former Premier said he had been approached to attend the signing at the state house, but he was opposed to the idea.

Ruto then offered to have the event at Harambee House, but that would not convince Raila.

He held onto his stance until the president took the event to the KICC, where the veteran politician accepted to attend.

Raila did not, however, explain why he declined to visit the state house and the Office of the President.

Ruto is trying to approach Raila Odinga with his friends to form a government of national unity to try to appease the Gen Z protestors.

