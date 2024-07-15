Members of the public watch in dismay as a man is abducted and bundled into a private vehicle by suspected rogue police officers (VIDEO).

Monday, July 15, 2024 - An unidentified man was filmed being abducted by rogue police officers and bundled into a private vehicle.
In the video, several men believed to be rogue police
officers are seen abducting the victim as members of the public watch in
dismay.
The victim tries to fight back but he is overpowered by the
rogue cops and bundled into a private vehicle.
There were also uniformed police officers within the
vicinity.
It is not clear which crime the man had committed.
The incident comes at a time when cases of Kenyans being
abducted by rogue police officers are on the rise in the country.
Watch the video.
Kenyans are still getting abducted in broad daylight. pic.twitter.com/0wHGb1ihKO— Moe (@moneyacademyKE) July 15, 2024
