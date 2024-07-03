MIGUNA MIGUNA reveals names of criminals who hired goons to burn and loot in Nairobi and other cities – Big shame to RUTO





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - Firebrand lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has revealed names of criminals who are behind the looting of businesses in Nairobi and other major cities on Tuesday during the demos organized by young Kenyans commonly known as Gen Zs.

In a post on his X page on Wednesday, Miguna stated that the goons who burnt and looted Nairobi‘s Central Business District(CBD) and Mombasa were hired by Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja, Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi, President William Ruto’s aid Farouk Kibet, National Assembly speaker Moses Wetang'ula and National Intelligence Service (NIS)Director General Noordin Haji.

“Mr. Kithure Kindiki, the anarchy, violence, plunder, and DEATHS we have witnessed have been perpetrated by GOONS hired and paid by @WilliamsRuto, Johnson Sakaja, Oscar Sudi, Farouk Kibet, Moses Wetang'ula and Noordin Haji who work for the Kenya Kwanza REGIME.

"We are not fools. #RutoMustGoNow,” Miguna stated.

In Nairobi, goons who were reportedly hired by Sakaja looted some businesses, including Quickmart Supermarket located at the bus station, and destroyed other businesses while on alleged police protection.

