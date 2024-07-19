See how rogue state agents had planned to abduct fiery activist, KASMUEL McOURE, on Thursday night in Lavington.





Friday, July 19, 2024 - Youthful activist Kasmuel McOure is reportedly being trailed by rogue state agents due to his vocal stance on anti-government protests.

Taking to his X account, the fast-rising activist claimed that some rogue state agents had camped at Geco Café in Lavington on Thursday night waiting to abduct him.

Kasmuel, who doubles as a musician, performs with a band at the popular restaurant.

The suspected state agents asked random people whether Kasmuel was performing at the restaurant on Thursday night.

They had parked their car at the nearby carwash, waiting to abduct him.

Kasmuel said state agents are now trailing his music circles.

He claims that he received a text from one of the government people who wanted to book his band for a gig.

“Mnajua nacheka kwa nini? I also received a text from one of the government people who wanted to ‘book’ my band for a gig.

"Now they’re tailing my music circles?” he tweeted.

Kasmuel has been at the forefront of the Gen Z-led protests, pushing for better governance and accountability from the government.



Likewise, he has been a force in the protests and has used his social media platforms and media interviews to mobilize netizens to stand for their rights.













