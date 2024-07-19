You are too old for this - GUARDIAN ANGEL’s 52-year-old wife told after she posted this trending video.





Friday, July 19, 2024 - Guardian Angel’s wife, Esther Musila, has once again sparked reactions after she posted a video behaving like a teenage girl.

The 52-year-old mother of three was just minding her business, dancing while rocking a short dress that flaunted her luscious legs, but after she posted the video, nosy Kenyans flooded her timeline with nasty comments.

Some social media users feel that she is too old for such shenanigans.

Watch the trending video and feel free to drop a comment.

This video of GUARDIAN ANGEL’s 52-year-old wife has left tongues wagging. pic.twitter.com/1h7Bz5JQ1z — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 19, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.