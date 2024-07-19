Here are 11 individuals that RUTO has nominated as Cabinet Secretaries - KINDIKI & CHIRCHIR survive





Friday, July 19, 2024 - A week after dismissing his cabinet, President William Ruto has today named his new Cabinet member nominees.

The President named the new CSs during the State of the Nation address at State House, Nairobi.

This comes after pressure mounted on the President to pick competent people who will help him deliver on his agenda.

Here are the names of 11 cabinet nominees.

1. Kithure Kindiki - Ministry of Interior

2. Dr. Debra Mulongo Barasa - Health

3.Alice Wahome - Lands

4. Aden Duale - Defence

5.Davis Chirchir – Transport

6. Rebecca Miano - Attorney General

7. Environment - Soipan Tuya

8. Education - Julius Migosi

9.Eric Muriithi - Water

10. Dr. Margaret Ndungu- ICT

11. Andrew Muhia – Agriculture

The Kenyan DAILY POST