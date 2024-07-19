Here are 11 individuals that RUTO has nominated as Cabinet Secretaries - KINDIKI & CHIRCHIR survive

Friday, July 19, 2024 - A week after dismissing his cabinet, President William Ruto has today named his new Cabinet member nominees.
The President named
the new CSs during the State of the Nation address at State House,
Nairobi.
This comes after
pressure mounted on the President to pick competent people who will help him
deliver on his agenda.
Here are the names of
11 cabinet nominees.
1. Kithure Kindiki
- Ministry of Interior
2. Dr. Debra Mulongo
Barasa - Health
3.Alice Wahome - Lands
4. Aden Duale -
Defence
5.Davis Chirchir –
Transport
6. Rebecca Miano -
Attorney General
7. Environment -
Soipan Tuya
8. Education -
Julius Migosi
9.Eric Muriithi -
Water
10. Dr. Margaret
Ndungu- ICT
11. Andrew Muhia –
Agriculture
