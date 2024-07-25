See how OSCAR SUDI insulted EDWIN SIFUNA barely 24 hours after RUTO and RAILA formed the ‘Nusu Mkate’ government.





Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has urged Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna to team up with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to build a stronger Opposition.

Sifuna is among senior ODM leaders who have been pouring cold water on the recently formed 'Nusu Mkate' government by President Willliam Ruto and Raila Odinga.

Sudi, a close ally of President William Ruto, said Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi County Senator, should feel free to join forces with Kalonzo.

“Edwin Sifuna as a lawyer of high repute, feel free to enjoy your constitutional right and join Kalonzo Musyoka to build a formidable opposition,” Sudi said.

Sudi's remarks come hot on the heels of a statement by Sifuna, who called for the resignation of party members who have been nominated to President William Ruto's Cabinet.

Speaking on Citizen TV on Thursday, Sifuna said that the four ODM party members had not been recommended by the party for nomination to join Ruto's broad-based government.

The senator said their nomination does not represent the party's position in Ruto's government.

Sifuna said he expects the said members to tender their resignation letters before heading to Parliament for vetting.

The four members included John Mbadi who was nominated to the Treasury, Opiyo Wandayi, to the Energy Ministry, Hassan Joho to the Mining Ministry and Wycliffe Oparanya to the Ministry of Cooperatives.

