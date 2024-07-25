Detectives arrest a notorious gang behind criminal activities in Mombasa and recover crude weapons and stolen items! Hawa ni vijana wadogo sana (PHOTOs).





Thursday, July 25, 2024 - In response to a surge in criminal activities in Mombasa town and its vicinity, detectives from Mombasa Urban have made significant progress by arresting three key suspects believed to be the masterminds behind the crime wave.

Acting on intelligence, detectives orchestrated an ambush in Nyali estate on Links Road, resulting in the swift apprehension of two suspects, Ali Ahmad Ali, known by the alias “Mkali,” and Abdulrahman Arafat.

Following interrogation, they led officers to their rented house near Allidina Visram High School.



In their hideout, officers discovered another accomplice, Mohamed Zulf.

A thorough search of the premises yielded four pangas, two Y-6 twisted metal bars sharpened at the edges, eighteen small bales of bhang, ten assorted suspected stolen mobile phones, six spotlights, four suspected stolen livestock (sheep), one 32-inch TV, and one gas cylinder.



The trio were escorted to Mombasa Central Police Station for processing, pending arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.