RUTO camps in restive Mt Kenya region after he formed ‘Nusu Mkate’ government with RAILA ODINGA – See how he is avoiding mentioning the ODM deal!





Thursday, July 25, 2024 - On Thursday, President William Ruto visited the restive Mt. Kenya region to explain to the electorate why he formed a ‘Nusu Mkate’ government with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

During the 2022 presidential election, 47 percent of Ruto’s votes came from the Mt. Kenya region, which was initially opposed to a ‘Nusu Mkate’ government.

Due to pressure from Gen Z protests, Ruto formed a ‘Nusu Mkate’ government on Wednesday and appointed four senior ODM members to the cabinet.

The four are Hassan Joho Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs., Wycliffe Oparanya for Cooperative and MSMEs, John Mbadi for Treasury, and Opiyo Wandayi for Energy and Petroleum.

However, when he spoke in Tharaka Nithi on Thursday, Ruto avoided speaking about the ‘Nusu Mkate’ government but instead explained why he reappointed Kithure Kindiki to the Interior Ministry docket.

"I thank you again for giving me Professor Kithure Kindiki.

"Professor is our Cabinet Secretary for Interior and this guy has done a good job.

"The terrorists are stuck. In Lamu, he has done a good job and in the North rift even the bandits have left."

Ruto said after commissioning Marimanti Kenya Medical Training College.

The Kenyan DAILY POST