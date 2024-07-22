AMADOU ONANA joins Aston Villa from Everton in £50m deal

Monday, July 22, 2024 – Amadou Onana has finally completed his move to Aston Villa from Everton.
The Belgian midfielder, 22, has joined Villa for around
£50million and has become their record signing.
Villa are preparing for their return to Europe's top table
for the first time since 1983 in the Champions League.
Onana joined Everton in 2022 for £33m and racked up 72
appearances for the side, serving as a key player in their battles against
relegation.
In their official statement, Aston Villa expressed
their excitement about their signing, stating, “Aston Villa is delighted to
announce the signing of Amadou Onana from Everton.”
The Belgian joins Ross Barkley, Ian Maatsen, Jaden
Philogene, Samuel Iling-Junior, Cameron Archer, and Enzo Barrenechea among the
summer arrivals as Emery puts together a squad that can compete in the
Champions League.
Onana’s professional journey began with Hamburger SV in
Germany, followed by a stint at LOSC Lille in France’s Ligue 1. He joined
Everton in the summer of 2022, where he made a significant impact, appearing in
over 70 matches and scoring three goals in his final season with the Toffees.
