AMADOU ONANA joins Aston Villa from Everton in £50m deal







Monday, July 22, 2024 – Amadou Onana has finally completed his move to Aston Villa from Everton.

The Belgian midfielder, 22, has joined Villa for around £50million and has become their record signing.

Villa are preparing for their return to Europe's top table for the first time since 1983 in the Champions League.

Onana joined Everton in 2022 for £33m and racked up 72 appearances for the side, serving as a key player in their battles against relegation.

In their official statement, Aston Villa expressed their excitement about their signing, stating, “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Amadou Onana from Everton.”

The Belgian joins Ross Barkley, Ian Maatsen, Jaden Philogene, Samuel Iling-Junior, Cameron Archer, and Enzo Barrenechea among the summer arrivals as Emery puts together a squad that can compete in the Champions League.

Onana’s professional journey began with Hamburger SV in Germany, followed by a stint at LOSC Lille in France’s Ligue 1. He joined Everton in the summer of 2022, where he made a significant impact, appearing in over 70 matches and scoring three goals in his final season with the Toffees.