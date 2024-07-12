Screen all Chinese nationals working in Kenya – BIDEN now directs RUTO amid claims that the U.S. is using the president as a puppet to fight its wars





Friday, July 12, 2024 - The United States government has told President William Ruto to start screening all the Chinese nationals working in Kenya.

The Joe Biden-led government raised concerns over the trafficking of Chinese nationals working in Kenya.

In its 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report, the U.S. State Department revealed that there were instances of forced labour among Chinese workers.

In particular, Chinese workers undertaking various infrastructure projects were alleged to be experiencing forced labour.

Therefore, through screening, the US noted that the government would identify those who have been trafficked and take action against the perpetrators.

Some of the projects undertaken by the Chinese include the Standard Guage Railway (SGR) and the Nairobi Expressway.

"People’s Republic of China nationals employed in Kenya at worksites affiliated with the PRC’s Belt and Road Initiative were vulnerable to forced labour, particularly in construction," read the statement in part.

On the other hand, the proposal on screening was extended to other foreign nationals and Kenyans who are returning to the country from abroad.

"Systematically and proactively identify trafficking victims by screening vulnerable populations such as refugees, asylum-seekers, individuals in commercial sex, Kenyan migrant workers returning from overseas, and all foreign national workers," read the report in part.

Notably, Kenya is ranked among countries that have not tamed human trafficking incidents despite recent government efforts to combat the vice.

In particular, the report highlighted child trafficking and sex trafficking as major issues facing the country.

Equally, tracking of Kenyans to other countries remains a concern. Specifically, Kenyans deployed to work in the Middle East such as Saudi Arabia were still being harassed and mistreated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST