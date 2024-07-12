Kisumu man torches his house and kills his wife and three kids after she eloped with another man (PHOTOs).





Friday, July 12, 2024 - A man from Kisumu is on the run after he reportedly torched his house, resulting in the death of his wife and three kids.

The tragic incident occurred at night when the man’s wife and kids were asleep.

He took the extreme action after failed attempts to reconcile with his wife after she reportedly eloped with another man.

The bodies of the victims were taken to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching And Referral Hospital as investigations into the incident continue.

