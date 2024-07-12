No hope that RUTO will deliver 200,000 housing units every year despite taking the housing levy as govt reveals disheartening news about the Affordable Housing Projects





Friday, July 12, 2024 – It is now highly unlikely that President William Ruto will deliver 200,000 housing units every year as he promised despite taking the infamous housing levy.

This is after the government revealed disheartening news on the slow pace of construction of affordable housing projects.

In 2022, after assuming power, Ruto promised to construct 1 million affordable housing units before the end of his first term in 2027.

But two years down the line, only two affordable housing projects are complete with one having been started in 2021 by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

According to the government records, there are currently 78 affordable housing projects in different stages of construction.

Of the complete ones, the government has listed Buxton Point Mombasa Affordable Housing Phase 1 as ready for occupation with the units being located in Mvita Constituency.

Mombasa has three other incomplete housing projects in Mvita and Changamwe.

The second project which has been completed is Bondeni Affordable Housing in Nakuru County which was officially opened for occupation in January 2024.

Nakuru boasts of four affordable housing projects. Other projects in the county include Bahati, Karagita, and Elburgon affordable housing projects.

Nairobi County has seven housing projects that are yet to be completed despite Kenya Kwanza’s commitment to end the housing shortage in the capital.

The projects are Bachelors Jeevanjee Estate, Pangani Housing Project, Mukuru Met Site Social Housing, Starehe Affordable Housing, Shauri Moyo A Affordable Housing Project, Kibera Soweto B Social Housing, and Shauri Moyo B Affordable Housing.

In Kisumu City, only one housing project has been launched by Ruto - the Lumumba AHP Project, which remains incomplete.

