Thursday, July 25, 2024 - The 76-year-old scientist who killed her doctor husband and hid his body for seven months while collecting his University of Connecticut paychecks was found dead Wednesday, July 24, hours before she was to be sentenced for the cold-blooded slaying.
Police found Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi’s body after being called
to her Burlington home for a welfare check shortly after 10:30 a.m., state
police said.
The convicted killer was due in Hartford Superior Court at 2
p.m. to be formally sentenced to 13 years in prison for the 2017 death of her
husband, Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, 84.
Her lawyer, Patrick Tomasiewicz, said her death was
"not anticipated," but insinuated that Kosuda-Bigazzi may have had a
hand in her fate.
"We were honored to be her legal counsel and did our
very best to defend her in a complex case for the past six years," he said
in a statement.
"She was a very independent woman who was always in
control of her own destiny."
When Kosuda-Bigazzi di£d and what caused her de@th are still being probed, but troopers described the incident as an "untimely de@th investigation."
She pleaded guilty to manslaughter and larceny in
March 2024 in connection to the killing of Bigazzi, a professor of laboratory
science and pathology at UConn Health.
Kosuda-Bigazzi, who was a scientist and worked with her
husband, was arrested after his body was found in February 2018.
However, she had been free on home confinement after
agreeing to wear a monitoring ankle bracelet and posting a $1.5 million bond.
In writing found in their home, Kosuda-Bigazzi admitted she
killed her husband with a hammer in July 2017, but claimed she was acting in
self-defense.
Bigazzi ran at his wife with a hammer during an argument
that was ignited after she told him their backyard deck needed repairs, she
wrote. Kosuda-Bigazzi claims she wrestled the weapon away before smashing it
against his skull.
"I h!t him just swinging the hammer in any direction +
then he was quiet — for a few seconds + then he stopped breathing," she
wrote, according to investigators.
"I just wanted to slow him down. I sat on the floor by
the kitchen cabinets across from the stove — next to him for a long time."
Kosuda-Bigazzi wrapped her husband’s b0dy in plastic and
stashed it in the basement of their home until it was discovered seven months
later during a wellness check ordered by his UConn Health colleagues.
The doctor had not been seen since the summer, but his
checks were deposited into the couple’s joint account until his body was found,
investigators said.
