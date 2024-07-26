Actress JENNIFER ANISTON slams DONALD TRUMP's running mate for his viral comments about 'childless ladies who are miserable at their own lives'

Thursday, July 25, 2024 - American actress, Jennifer Aniston has slammed Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance for his viral comments about 'childless ladies who are miserable at their own lives' while speaking about Vice President Kamala Harris in 2021.
Aniston, 55, took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to call
out Vance, who is running as Donald Trump's vice presidential candidate
over his comment.
'I truly can't believe that this is coming from a potential
VP of the United States,' the Friends star said on the social media
platform. 'All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate
enough to bear children of her own one day.
'I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a
second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.'
In 2021, Vance was speaking with conservative
commentator Tucker Carlson when he questioned Vice
President Harris´ leadership because she did not have biological
children.
During Vance's bid for the Senate in Ohio, he
said in a Fox News interview that 'we are effectively run in this country
via the Democrats,' and referred to them as 'a bunch of childless cat ladies
who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they´ve made and so
they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.'
He said that included Harris, U.S. Transportation Secretary
Pete Buttigieg, and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New
York Democrat.
Vance said: 'It's just a basic fact - you look at Kamala
Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC - the entire future of the Democrats is controlled
by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we've turned
our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?'
Harris became stepmother to two children; Cole, 29, and
daughter Ella, 25 when she married entertainment lawyer Douglas Emhoff in
2014.
0 Comments