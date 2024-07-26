Actress JENNIFER ANISTON slams DONALD TRUMP's running mate for his viral comments about 'childless ladies who are miserable at their own lives'







Thursday, July 25, 2024 - American actress, Jennifer Aniston has slammed Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance for his viral comments about 'childless ladies who are miserable at their own lives' while speaking about Vice President Kamala Harris in 2021.

Aniston, 55, took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to call out Vance, who is running as Donald Trump's vice presidential candidate over his comment.

'I truly can't believe that this is coming from a potential VP of the United States,' the Friends star said on the social media platform. 'All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day.

'I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.'

In 2021, Vance was speaking with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson when he questioned Vice President Harris´ leadership because she did not have biological children.



During Vance's bid for the Senate in Ohio, he said in a Fox News interview that 'we are effectively run in this country via the Democrats,' and referred to them as 'a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they´ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.'

He said that included Harris, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat.

Vance said: 'It's just a basic fact - you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC - the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?'

Harris became stepmother to two children; Cole, 29, and daughter Ella, 25 when she married entertainment lawyer Douglas Emhoff in 2014.