"I am Disgusted' - Mr BEAST reacts after his long time Youtube collaborator AVA TYSON is accused of grooming a fan







Thursday, July 25, 2024 - MrBeast, the most followed YouTuber in the world with 300 million subscribers, has addressed co-worker Ava Kris Tyson's departure from his YouTube channel after allegations of grooming were levelled against her.

A series of social media posts were released last week accusing YouTuber Ava Kris Tyson of sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

Tyson is alleged to have formed a relationship with the minor when they were aged 13. The pair were allegedly introduced after the child won an online competition. At that time, Tyson was 20 and known to their YouTube fans as 'Chris' because they had not transitioned gender yet. Tyson - who has a son with their ex-wife - is said to have spent years communicating with the fan on public online forums before meeting when the teen turned 16.

However, the fan, who is now an adult, says they are not a victim and has defended Tyson but has admitted some of the messages were 'inappropriate' and 'edgy'.

Tyson, 28, who rose to fame as a co-host on the wildly popular MrBeast YouTube channel, quit social media on Tuesday, July 23 and apologized for her behaviour. Just a day later, the 28-year-old then came under fire for a series of racially insensitive social media posts, as well as for using the n-word in a recently resurfaced livestream video.

Since the relationship was revealed in a series of expose-style videos and clips, several controversial posts by Tyson have resurfaced.

Multiple posts show Tyson interacting with ‘Shadman’, an artist known for drawing young characters in sexual poses. In one post, Tyson begged Shadman to ‘draw a 10-year-old anime girl’. Other posts show Tyson sexualizing cartoon children.

Tyson argued her behaviour never 'extended beyond bad edgy jokes' and called the allegations of her having groomed a young fan 'disgusting'. She said she's 'never groomed anyone' and even referred to the 'person who gets brought up in these accusations' - a gamer and video editor who goes by LavaGS as having 'vocally supported stories that they are false'.

Tyson ultimately revealed she would be stepping away from MrBeast's channel 'permanently' so as to not 'impact the hundreds of people who work' there.

Reacting to the entire saga, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, says he immediately removed Ava Kris from the show, despite her previously saying they mutually agreed she should depart.

Taking to X, MrBeast wrote:

"Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson's behaviour online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts.

"During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts. That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions.

"I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings."