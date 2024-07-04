SAKAJA denies hiring goons to burn and loot businesses in Nairobi’s CBD on Tuesday – Claims one of the goons works for an MP





Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Nairobi county governor Johnson Sakaja has dismissed reports linking him to the hiring of goons to loot businesses in Nairobi during the anti-government protests organised by Gen Z.

Sakaja is among politicians who have been heavily linked to the hiring of goons to counter the Gen Z protests.

But speaking on Thursday, Sakaja said one of the people seen burning City Hall works in the office of a Member of Parliament.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Sakaja demanded that the MP and his aide be exposed so the rule of law can take its course.

"Let the politician and MP who sent them be known," he said.

He simultaneously denied claims that he facilitated goons who infiltrated Gen Z demos on Tuesday.

The county boss said he was at the Coast with his cabinet and could not have planned such activities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST