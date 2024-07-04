SAKAJA denies hiring goons to burn and loot businesses in Nairobi’s CBD on Tuesday – Claims one of the goons works for an MP

Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Nairobi county governor Johnson Sakaja has dismissed reports linking him to the hiring of goons to loot businesses in Nairobi during the anti-government protests organised by Gen Z.
Sakaja is among
politicians who have been heavily linked to the hiring of goons to counter the
Gen Z protests.
But
speaking on Thursday, Sakaja said one of the people seen burning City Hall works in the office of a Member of Parliament.
Addressing the media on Thursday, Sakaja demanded that the
MP and his aide be exposed so the rule of law can take its course.
"Let the politician
and MP who sent them be known," he said.
He simultaneously denied claims that he facilitated goons
who infiltrated Gen Z demos on Tuesday.
The county boss said he
was at the Coast with his cabinet and could not have planned such activities.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
