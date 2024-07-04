Anyone who will host RUTO on X (Twitter) space on Friday has been bribed – Activist HANIFA ADEN tells GEN Z to deal with traitors ruthlessly.





Thursday, July 4,2024 - Journalist and activist, Hanifa Aden, has urged the young generation in Kenya, commonly known as Gen Z, not to listen to President William Ruto, who will be on X(Twitter) space on Friday.

Hanifa, who commands the attention of Genz, which has been demonstrating for the past three weeks, claims that Ruto has paid traitors to host him on Twitter Space to lie to the youths, just as he did with Mama Mbogas and mkokoteni guys during his presidential campaign.

“Anyone who will host Ruto and his people have been paid. Be warned,” Hanifa wrote on X.

Ruto, through his state house operatives led by Dennis Itumbi and Farouk Kibet, has reportedly hired some freeloaders on Twitter who will host him on space on Twitter on Friday and purport to be speaking with the Kenyan youth who are tired of his corrupt and dictatorial regime.

