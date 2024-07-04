GACHAGUA is the only Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader who is being listened to by GEN Z - No wonder NIS has been linking him to the protests

Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua appears to have convinced the young generation, commonly known as Gen Z, to call off the anti-government protests they have been organizing for the past three weeks.
This is after he pleaded with youthful
protesters to call off the ongoing demonstrations, agonizing over how violent
and destructive the protests have become.
According to Gachagua, criminal entities are
now using the demonstrations as a disguise to conduct criminal activities,
resulting in the disruption of businesses and the destruction of property.
"What started as peaceful protests have
unfortunately been infiltrated and hijacked by criminals who are now engaged in
looting and creating mayhem," Gachagua said during his sister's burial in
Laikipia County on Wednesday.
"As a parent, I appeal to my children, my
sons and daughters, to listen to us as your parents. We want to plead with you
to call off the protests so that criminals do not hijack them."
Gachagua further urged Kenyan youth to agree
to a sit-down with President William Ruto, who he says has shown goodwill by
seeking an audience with them.
Surprisingly, Gen Z called off the protests on
Thursday after Gachagua's plea.
The second in command spoke even as the National Intelligence Service (NIS) continued to accuse him and former President Uhuru Kenyatta of sponsoring the Gen Z protests.
