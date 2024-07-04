GACHAGUA is the only Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader who is being listened to by GEN Z - No wonder NIS has been linking him to the protests





Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua appears to have convinced the young generation, commonly known as Gen Z, to call off the anti-government protests they have been organizing for the past three weeks.

This is after he pleaded with youthful protesters to call off the ongoing demonstrations, agonizing over how violent and destructive the protests have become.

According to Gachagua, criminal entities are now using the demonstrations as a disguise to conduct criminal activities, resulting in the disruption of businesses and the destruction of property.

"What started as peaceful protests have unfortunately been infiltrated and hijacked by criminals who are now engaged in looting and creating mayhem," Gachagua said during his sister's burial in Laikipia County on Wednesday.

"As a parent, I appeal to my children, my sons and daughters, to listen to us as your parents. We want to plead with you to call off the protests so that criminals do not hijack them."

Gachagua further urged Kenyan youth to agree to a sit-down with President William Ruto, who he says has shown goodwill by seeking an audience with them.

Surprisingly, Gen Z called off the protests on Thursday after Gachagua's plea.

The second in command spoke even as the National Intelligence Service (NIS) continued to accuse him and former President Uhuru Kenyatta of sponsoring the Gen Z protests.

