SHOCK as human body parts are found in Pastor’s car in Webuye - Is he involved in organ harvesting? (Intriguing details).





Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Police in Webuye East are holding for investigation a self-proclaimed clergyman in whose car were found human parts stashed in a carton after he took it to a carwash located at Amazing petrol station in Bungoma's Masikhu market.

In the bizarre incident that stalled services at the carwash, the suspect identified as Levis Simiyu, and a pastor at a local ministry in Ndivisi Ward took his Toyota Premio for body wash at the said spot, a moment before the puzzling discovery was made.

It was when the service guy was making the final touches at the boot that he noticed a protruding human leg, partly burnt and resting atop other such parts.

The young man abandoned his duty ready to retire early, until the petrol station manager took a gaze at the creepy box.

She (the manager) immediately informed the police at Webuye station, who arrived in time before the car owner could drive off.

The suspect is in custody assisting with the investigation, and the recovered body parts have been taken to Webuye County Hospital morgue for preservation and further analysis.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.