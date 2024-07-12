Sacking CSs is not enough; RUTO must go! OKIYA OMTATAH fires up as the Gen Z revolution gains momentum

Friday, July 12, 2024 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah is fired up and will not rest until there is a regime change in Kenya.
In a statement, Omtatah has called for the
ouster of President William Ruto, accusing him of presiding over a failing
government.
His remarks came in the wake of escalating
criticism over the administration's handling of various national issues,
including economic management and public safety.
Omtatah trivialized the firing of Cabinet
Secretaries, saying it was not enough to solve the country’s problems.
According to the Busia Senator, for the
country to regain its lost glory, Ruto must go.
"Firing Cabinet Secretaries is not
enough," Senator Omtatah asserted.
"What needs to happen is that the entire
Kenya Kwanza government led by President Ruto must vacate power. The call that
Ruto must go is not an idle call, it is a call whose time has come."
Omtatah pointed out that Ruto's assertions
about criminal activities by Gen Zs on national TV have yet to be
substantiated.
"Ruto told us that criminals were in the
streets; he has not produced any criminal. We cannot be told lies every
day," he stated emphatically.
Omtatah's demand for Ruto's resignation is
rooted in a series of perceived governmental failures.
"I am demanding that President Ruto
vacate office as the only honorable thing to do because he is unable to
balance a budget, it has collapsed, and everything around him is collapsing.”
“He cannot say that his juniors should bear
the burden. The buck stops with him," Omtatah declared.
He highlighted the recent tragedy involving
the deaths of some protestors, criticizing the president's response.
"Justice is crying out, our children have died. Something that has never happened in this country.
"The president has
called them criminals so the president cannot sit in power when the children
have died," Omtatah said.
"Anything less than that (ouster of Ruto)
will not avenge the blood that has been spilt on our streets," he added.
