Sacking CSs is not enough; RUTO must go! OKIYA OMTATAH fires up as the Gen Z revolution gains momentum





Friday, July 12, 2024 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah is fired up and will not rest until there is a regime change in Kenya.

In a statement, Omtatah has called for the ouster of President William Ruto, accusing him of presiding over a failing government.

His remarks came in the wake of escalating criticism over the administration's handling of various national issues, including economic management and public safety.

Omtatah trivialized the firing of Cabinet Secretaries, saying it was not enough to solve the country’s problems.

According to the Busia Senator, for the country to regain its lost glory, Ruto must go.

"Firing Cabinet Secretaries is not enough," Senator Omtatah asserted.

"What needs to happen is that the entire Kenya Kwanza government led by President Ruto must vacate power. The call that Ruto must go is not an idle call, it is a call whose time has come."

Omtatah pointed out that Ruto's assertions about criminal activities by Gen Zs on national TV have yet to be substantiated.

"Ruto told us that criminals were in the streets; he has not produced any criminal. We cannot be told lies every day," he stated emphatically.

Omtatah's demand for Ruto's resignation is rooted in a series of perceived governmental failures.

"I am demanding that President Ruto vacate office as the only honorable thing to do because he is unable to balance a budget, it has collapsed, and everything around him is collapsing.”

“He cannot say that his juniors should bear the burden. The buck stops with him," Omtatah declared.

He highlighted the recent tragedy involving the deaths of some protestors, criticizing the president's response.

"Justice is crying out, our children have died. Something that has never happened in this country.

"The president has called them criminals so the president cannot sit in power when the children have died," Omtatah said.

"Anything less than that (ouster of Ruto) will not avenge the blood that has been spilt on our streets," he added.

