Kirinyaga Woman Rep NJERI MAINA urges RUTO to look for competency when selecting his new cabinet.





Friday, July 12, 2024 - Kirinyaga County Woman Representative Njeri Maina has urged President William Ruto to select competent individuals for his new cabinet.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, Njeri said it was now time for Ruto to select competent cabinet secretaries and do away with political deadwoods who embarrassed him in his previous cabinet.

"From now on, it is very important to see a competent cabinet that is accountable and has people who have proven track record," she said.

Maina emphasized the importance of ensuring competency in new cabinet members, highlighting that the focus should be on qualifications and integrity rather than political affiliations.

She insisted that competency should be the primary criterion for appointments, stressing the need for thorough vetting processes to avoid any controversies over qualifications or past performance.

Maina argued that accountability must be a cornerstone of public service, particularly when it comes to managing public resources.

She called on Parliament, as the vetting institution, to uphold its responsibility and ensure that only qualified and competent individuals are appointed to cabinet positions.

"We (Parliament) represent the will of the people, as outlined in Article One of the Constitution, and must be accountable for our actions," she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST