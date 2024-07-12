Here is lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR's advice to RUTO after the cabinet purge –This man is a genius!





Friday, July 12, 2024 - Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer Donald Kipkorir has offered President William Ruto advice after he fired all his cabinet ministers.

On Thursday, Ruto fired all cabinet ministers except for Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kipkorir, who celebrated the cabinet purge, urged the President to read, ‘A Team of Rivals’ by Prof. Doris Kearns Goodwin and “From Third World to the First’ by Lee Kuan Yew.

He said the two books will guide the president on how to appoint an efficient and lean cabinet that will deliver his promises to Kenyans.

“Dearest President William Ruto, Much gratitude for dissolving the Cabinet.

"In reconstituting it, read TEAM OF RIVALS by Prof. Doris Kearns Goodwin (US No. 1 Presidential Historian) & FROM THIRD WORLD TO FIRST by Lee Kuan Yew (the Founder of Singapore).

"Both leaders appointed to Cabinet those who loved the Country & beyond reproach.

"The Cabinet didn’t need to be friends or become friends of the leader. Abraham Lincoln’s key Cabinet Ministers hated Lincoln until his death.

"But the Cabinet of Lincoln & Lee loved their respective countries. None stole.

"None made money. History has given you a singular opportunity to fix Kenya for the first time.

"Will you rise to the occasion? Will you transform Kenya? The writing is on the sands of time. A Country is as good as its leader,” Kipkorir wrote on X

