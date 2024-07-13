JONAH KINDIKI lauds RUTO for sacking his brother KITHURE KINDIKI over incompetence and corruption – Look





Saturday, July 13, 2024 - Professor Jonah Kindiki has lauded President William Ruto for his bold move in dismissing the Cabinet and sacking all Cabinet Secretaries, including his own brother Kithure Kindiki, due to incompetence and corruption.

Speaking during an interview, Kindiki’s brother asserted that the move demonstrated that Ruto was paying attention to the concerns raised by Kenyans.

Nonetheless, he opined that Ruto may reconsider some of the members of his past Cabinet during the reconstitution.

"Looking at our political space, some of the people who were in the Cabinet and were ineffective will have no room to survive.

"If one of them is to be reconsidered in the next cabinet, the merit will count," he added.

At the same time, he revealed the conversation he had with his brother moments after Ruto sacked him.

Although he did not want to give intricate exchanges made during the conversation, he noted that he consoled his brother.

"Yes, those are family matters. We need to distinguish between a brother and a Cabinet Secretary. I told him pole," he stated.

Unlike his former colleagues, Kindiki is yet to issue a statement over the dismissal from Cabinet.

