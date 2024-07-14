RUTO’s troops are useless – Haitians disappointed by Kenya police as they accuse them of doing nothing as gangs terrorize and kill them

Monday, July 15, 2024 - Haitians are a disappointed lot after it emerged that the Kenyan police President William Ruto deployed to the country are not doing their job.
According to the Washington Post,
frustration was fast growing among citizens of Haiti who decried delays by the
peacekeepers in curbing the escalating gang violence.
They called on the Kenyan contingent to kick
off their peacekeeping mission by hunting down gangs.
Haitians threatened to start protesting
against Kenyan troops if they would not start conducting operations soon
which leads to victories against the gangs.
“Nothing has changed in my life, and I lack
increased confidence in my security. I don’t understand why the Kenyans are
here,” said one Haitian who spoke to the Washington Post.
“I don’t feel the effect of the Kenyans’
presence,” he added.
Meanwhile, a Kenyan police officer who spoke
on condition of anonymity, disclosed the force was still waiting for more
equipment to arrive before kicking off the operations.
“We’re ready. We have more training than the
gangs. We can kick them out. We’re going to attack the gangs where they are
hidden,” claimed the Kenyan officer.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
