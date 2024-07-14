RUTO’s troops are useless – Haitians disappointed by Kenya police as they accuse them of doing nothing as gangs terrorize and kill them





Monday, July 15, 2024 - Haitians are a disappointed lot after it emerged that the Kenyan police President William Ruto deployed to the country are not doing their job.

According to the Washington Post, frustration was fast growing among citizens of Haiti who decried delays by the peacekeepers in curbing the escalating gang violence.

They called on the Kenyan contingent to kick off their peacekeeping mission by hunting down gangs.

Haitians threatened to start protesting against Kenyan troops if they would not start conducting operations soon which leads to victories against the gangs.

“Nothing has changed in my life, and I lack increased confidence in my security. I don’t understand why the Kenyans are here,” said one Haitian who spoke to the Washington Post.

“I don’t feel the effect of the Kenyans’ presence,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Kenyan police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed the force was still waiting for more equipment to arrive before kicking off the operations.

“We’re ready. We have more training than the gangs. We can kick them out. We’re going to attack the gangs where they are hidden,” claimed the Kenyan officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST