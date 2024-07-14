RUTO once again hints at forming Government of National Unity with RAILA despite Gen Z’s opposition





Monday, July 15, 2024 - President William Ruto has once again hinted at forming a government of national unity with Raila Odinga’s Azimio ahead of the Cabinet appointments.

Speaking during a church service at AIPCA Ndogino in Nyandarua, Ruto hinted that his next cabinet will be an all-inclusive cabinet that will merge the interests of all political factions.

“Do you agree that I should create a new government that unites all Kenyans?”, Ruto stated.

He further requested the citizen’s support in the new endeavour, citing that it was necessary to unite all Kenyans.

“Please pray for me as I embark on that so that I coordinate the government well and unite all Kenyans,” he added.

Speculations are rife that Kenya Kwanza and the Azimio had reached a deal to share cabinet dockets.

In recent developments, the country has seen Ruto and Raila come together in the political spheres with the most notable episode being when the President assented to the IEBC Bill at the KICC last week; a move that angered the Gen Zs after it became clear to them that Baba had joined the oppressor.

However, Raila later backtracked from the position, revealing that he had taken note of Kenyans' resistance to the proposed dialogue and a possible handshake.

