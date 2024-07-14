RUTO once again hints at forming Government of National Unity with RAILA despite Gen Z’s opposition

Monday, July 15, 2024 - President William Ruto has once again hinted at forming a government of national unity with Raila Odinga’s Azimio ahead of the Cabinet appointments.
Speaking during a church service at AIPCA
Ndogino in Nyandarua, Ruto hinted that his next cabinet will be an
all-inclusive cabinet that will merge the interests of all political factions.
“Do you agree that I should create a new
government that unites all Kenyans?”, Ruto stated.
He further requested the citizen’s support in
the new endeavour, citing that it was necessary to unite all Kenyans.
“Please pray for me as I embark on that so
that I coordinate the government well and unite all Kenyans,” he added.
Speculations are rife that Kenya Kwanza and
the Azimio had reached a deal to share cabinet dockets.
In recent developments, the country has
seen Ruto and Raila come together in the political spheres with the most
notable episode being when the President assented to the IEBC Bill at the KICC
last week; a move that angered the Gen Zs after it became clear to them that
Baba had joined the oppressor.
However, Raila later backtracked from the
position, revealing that he had taken note of Kenyans' resistance to the
proposed dialogue and a possible handshake.
