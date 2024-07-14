Fire ICHUNG’WAH, KURIA and OSORO from Parliamentary leadership for misadvising you - Nyeri Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA tells RUTO





Monday, July 15, 2024 - Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has urged President William Ruto to fire National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Finance Chair Kuria Kimani, Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro, and other parliamentary leaders for misleading him on the Finance Bill and other matters.

In a statement, Kahiga, a close ally of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, joins leaders from North Rift in advocating for a more inclusive governance structure to facilitate development across the country.

He pointed out that the current parliamentary leadership played a significant role in advising Ruto poorly, particularly in the handling of the Finance Bill 2024, which was ultimately rejected and withdrawn.

"Now that you have addressed the Cabinet and the police unit, it's time to reform the parliamentary leadership in both the National Assembly and the Senate," Governor Kahiga asserted.

He further recommended that when the new Cabinet is unveiled, new leadership in parliament should oversee their vetting process.

Ruto made headlines on Thursday by dismissing his entire Cabinet, with the exception of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In his address to the nation, the President detailed that the purge had been informed by the recent developments in the country that have been characterized by the youth-led countrywide protests.

Despite outlining several achievements made by his government, Ruto acknowledged that Kenyans were displeased with the performance of his government, thus the move to fire his Cabinet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST