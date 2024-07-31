GACHAGUA in tears as RUTO cuts his budget by a big margin but spares MUDAVADI’s – Look!





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - The National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee has proposed several budget cuts for the first Supplementary Estimates for the financial year 2024/25.

Chaired by Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro, the committee proposed a Ksh100,000 reduction in the hospitality services in the office of the Deputy President.

The DP's office was among the offices in which the committee proposed budget cuts.

According to the Supplementary Budget for the said financial year, the office of the DP will face some budget cuts including the scrapping of construction for any targeted works at his Harambee House Annex.

"The Approved Estimates have been revised from Ksh4.9 billion to Ksh2.7 billion under the FY 2024/25 Supplementary Estimates No. 1, reflecting a net decrease of Ksh2.2 billion on account of rationalization of expenditures," read part of the budget.

Additionally, the budget for the maintenance of his official residence was also reduced by 100 per cent.

However, some sectors in the office of the DP will not be affected by the cuts such as administration services, affairs coordination and the level of cross-cutting services mainstreamed.

However, the committee did not propose any budget cuts for the Office of the President or the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST